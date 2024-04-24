NEWS SCHEDUELE

National news schedule for Wednesday, April 24: NATIONAL ****Army Chief Manoj Pande at a seminar PM Modi's video message at CDRI event; US ambassador Eric Garcetti, others to attend Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at a social justice conference Lok Sabha elections related stories and other political developments **** LEGAL SUPREME COURT ****SC to pronounce certain directions on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to hear a dispute between private landowners in Mumbai and the Maharashtra govt over the state' attempts to take over dilapidated properties for restoration.

Lawsuit of West Bengal in which it has challenged the power of CBI to investigate cases in its jurisdiction, despite revocation of general consent. **** HIGH COURT ****Student activist Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.

PIL against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel to spread "political propaganda" **** NCR **** AAP leader Sanjay Singh's press conference Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail BJP press conference Developments related to mayoral polls **** NORTH ***Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP workers in Varanasi UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s press conference in Lucknow Actor-politician Kangna Ranaut’s roadshow in Jaisalmer Campaigning ends for 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight in UP President Droupadi Murmu in Uttarakhand**** SOUTH ****Campaign to second phase of elections end Karnataka: Cong chief Kharge to address public meetings Kerala: Amit Shah to address election meeting, Alappuzha Kharge press conference, Thiruvananthapuram Priyanka Gandhi to address three corner meetings, Wayanad Telangana: Union minister Anurag Thakur press conference **** EAST ****Mamata Banerjee to address two rallies at Aushgram and Bardhaman Durgapur Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting at Jangipur Arunachal: Re-polling in eight polling stations.

Jharkhand: BJP's Samir Oraon, VD Ram and RJD's Mamta Bhuiyan to file nominations today.

Campaign ends for LS seats going to polls in Assam and Bihar on April 26.

Poll stories from states **** WEST ****PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh PM Modi to address public meetings in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Harda districts PM Modi to take part in roadshow in Bhopal Union minister Amit Shah to address rally at Amravati in Maharashtra Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Maharashtra; Amravati district and Solapur Gujarat BJP unit president C R Paatil to address party workers in Bharuch Goa CM Pramod Sawant's public interaction in Margao **** PTI DV