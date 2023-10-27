NewsClick HR head Chakravarty moves Delhi court for bail, founder Prabir Purkayastha seeks seized electronic devices back

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakravarty has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case lodged under the anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, his lawyer said.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha also moved a court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by police in the case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur on Friday granted time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file reply on Chakravarty's bail application and till October 31 to reply on the application filed by Purkayastha.

The applications were filed on October 25.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha and Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested them on October 3. PTI UK SMN