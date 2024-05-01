NewSpace India to handle all IRS satellite data and products

Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) The NewSpace India Limited has said that it will handle all the Indian Remote Sensing satellite data and products.

It further said that Bhoonidhi will continue to be the data dissemination platform.

"From May 1, 2024, all commercial activities with respect to IRS satellite data and products would be handled by #NSIL while Bhoonidhi ( shorturl.at/bPQ89) will continue to be the data dissemination platform," the NSIL said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

"As per India's Space Policy 2023, satellite data of 5m and coarser is now free and open for all users. Data finer than 5m (except DEM, merged, mosaicked & customized products,etc) is open and free for Government Entities and priced for NGEs," it further said. PTI GMS SDP