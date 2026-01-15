Next 2 decades very important in making Viksit Bharat: President Murmu

Amritsar, Jan 15 (PTI) The next two decades are very important in making 'Viksit Bharat', President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said, noting that the future of India depends on young people who possess a scientific temper, act responsibly and serve selflessly.

While addressing the convocation ceremony of the Guru Nanak Dev University here, she urged the higher education institutions to inculcate these values in their students.

She also urged young students to ensure that whatever profession they choose, their contribution should strengthen the nation and reinforce human values.

During her address, the president also touched upon the drug problem and said that the youngsters of Punjab have been affected the most in recent years.

This problem is impacting not only health but also the social, economic, and moral fabric of society, she said.

"A lasting solution to this problem is essential for a healthy society. In this context, the role of educational institutions like Guru Nanak Dev University is crucial. All stakeholders of this university should make every possible effort to guide the youth in the right direction," she said.

Addressing the students in the gathering, she advised them to remember that education is not merely a means of livelihood. It is also a means of serving society and the nation.

She said that they owe a debt to society, which has contributed to their education. Making efforts to uplift those who have been left behind in the development journey can be one of the ways of repaying the debts.

The president said that after completing formal education, students will embark on their journeys in different directions.

Some will serve in the government or private sector, others will pursue higher education or research, while many will establish their own ventures or build their careers in teaching, she said.

While each field requires different types of qualifications and skills, some qualities are equally essential and helpful for progress in every field, she added.

"These are - a continuous desire and inclination to learn; firm adherence to moral values, integrity, and honesty, even in adverse and difficult circumstances; the courage to embrace change; the determination to learn from failures and move forward; a spirit of teamwork and collaboration; disciplined use of time and resources; and using knowledge and abilities not for individual gain, but for the greater good of society and the nation," she said.

The president stated that these qualities will not only make them a good professional but also a responsible citizen.

She said that in the last decade, India has made remarkable progress in the fields of technology development and entrepreneurship culture.

"Today, numerous entrepreneurial opportunities from Agriculture to AI and from defence to space are available to young people. Our higher education institutions can further accelerate this progress by promoting research, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and encouraging socially relevant innovations," she said.

The president was happy to note that Guru Nanak Dev University was established during the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and his teachings and values are the guiding principles of the university.

She also said that Guru Nanak Dev taught us that women should be given equal rights in society.

During her address, the President was happy to note that Guru Nanak Dev University is striving for women's empowerment in accordance with the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, which is evident in the dominance of female students among those receiving degrees and medals at the convocation ceremony.

She stated that it is in the interest of society and the nation that women have opportunities to move forward with full confidence, and everyone should strive for this.

She further said that Guru Nanak Dev's teachings are our shared heritage, and his thoughts and ideals pave the way for the welfare of all humanity.

By incorporating his ideals into our lives, we can find solutions to many of the problems plaguing society, she said.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was also among others present on the occasion.