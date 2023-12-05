Next 25 years essential for country, students will shape its future: DU VC

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The next 25 years are essential for the country’s growth and the commitment and hard work of students will shape the nation's future, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said at an event celebrating 125th anniversary of Hindu College.

"The next 25 years are essential for the country’s growth with the potential of young minds like the students of the Hindu College. Their commitment and dedicated hard work in education will shape the nation's future," the varsity vice-chancellor said.

A commemorative postage stamp to mark the college's quasquicentennial (125 years) celebrations was unveiled by chief guest and Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, DU VC Yogesh Singh and principal of Hindu College Anju Srivastava.

"The release of the stamp marks not only a celebration of the past but also a commitment to a future of continued academic distinction and holistic development," the Union minister said.

Srivastava said that the institution has been a beacon of education since its establishment in 1899.

"The institution has been nurturing generations of scholars and making significant strides in both academic and extracurricular domains. The stamp serves as a tribute to the institution’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in shaping the intellectual landscape of the nation," Srivastava said.

She said that the 125th-anniversary postage stamp symbolises the institution's dedication to moulding young minds and making contributions to the intellectual.