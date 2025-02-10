Next assembly polls in Delhi will be between Cong and BJP: Devender Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav Monday said the party cadre worked hard in the assembly polls which led to a rise of two percentage points in its vote share and exuded confidence that the next election would be between the grand old party and the BJP.

The Congress failed to open its account for third consecutive time in the 2025 assembly polls. However, its vote share has increased from 4.26 per cent in 2020 to 6.34 per cent in 2025.

"Our cadre worked hard and our candidates showed their good presence during the elections. Our senior leaders also actively participated and they joined us several times whether it was door-to-door campaign, roadshows, or rallies.

"Due to all these factors, we got two percentage point increase in the vote share," Yadav said.

He further stated that his party would continue to fight for the rights of Dalits, backwards, and minorities.

"We had a hope that we would get votes of Dalits and minorities in this election. But, the Congress could not make a perception that we are going to form government, due to which those votes stuck to AAP.

"If you see the equation, you will find that the AAP has eight Dalit MLAs, and they have four-five MLAs where there is dominance of minorities or Dalits," Yadav stated.

He claimed that had the Congress got those votes, their vote share would have gone to around 26 per cent.

"The next election would be fought between the BJP and the Congress. It is clear that the efforts of the Congress which has been working on ground for last seven eight months will be recognised and I feel that the party will get back its vote share in future in the national capital," Yadav further claimed.

During the elections, cleaning of Yamuna, air pollution, and poor civic amenities were some of the big issues and somewhere the people of Delhi were angry with the AAP, he said.

On AAP's allegations that the Congress fought elections to make the BJP win, Yadav said, "It was AAP which first announced after the Lok Sabha polls that they will fight the assembly elections alone. We worked hard. I am proud of my cadre and the candidates who have fought a very good election. We are fighting for our survival and somewhere we have registered a victory in it." The BJP stormed to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats on Saturday. The AAP won 22 seats in the polls held on February 5. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK