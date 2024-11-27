Next CM will choose Maharashtra cabinet; Mahayuti stands united: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the decision on selecting the Maharashtra cabinet will be taken by the next Chief Minister after his name is finalised.

Tipped as a front-runner for the CM post, Fadnavis stressed that the Mahayuti coalition of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP remains united in forming the government.

"Once a chief minister is decided, that person will finalise the state cabinet," the outgoing Deputy chief minister told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Later, speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the constituents of the Mahayuti are united.

"All decisions will be made collectively, and we will hold meetings with our top leaders. If anyone has doubts, Eknath Shinde has made it clear," he said.

Fadnavis was referring to Shinde's press conference in Thane wherein the outgoing CM rejected reports of his disappointment over not getting a second term despite the Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

"(Eknath) Shinde Saheb, (Deputy CM and NCP leader) Ajitdada Pawar and I are together. There is no dispute in the Mahayuti alliance. Before the elections, we had said that all decisions would be taken jointly with our senior leadership. We will take joint decisions," he said.

Shindeji has cleared all doubts of "ifs and buts", he added.

According to sources, Maharashtra NDA leaders are likely to meet the top BJP brass in Delhi on Thursday, indicating that the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the three major 'Mahayuti' constituents, will be followed in the new government in the state.

While the BJP is tipped to get the chief ministerial post, its two allies -- Shiv Sena Nationalist Congress Party -- are expected to be given the post of two deputies.

Fadnavis also slammed the Opposition parties for their objection to using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the election process.

"The Supreme Court has already stated its position on the EVM issue. The top court indicated that the blame for losses should not be shifted to EVMs. The EVMs will continue to operate," he added.

A day earlier the apex court dismissed a plea seeking to revert to paper ballot voting in elections in the country, saying allegations of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVM) raked up only when people lose polls. PTI ND CLS NSK