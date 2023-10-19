Next elections are a battle between the poor and capitalists: Andhra CM

Yemmiganuru (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday termed the next Assembly elections in the state as a battle between the poor and the dominant capitalist class.

He said this at a public meeting in Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district where he disbursed funds under a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme and called the battle a 'class war'.

"The battle is not between castes, it is a class war with the poor man on one side and the dominant capitalist class on the other," Reddy said after disbursing financial assistance under the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme.

In this battle, the Chief Minister said he did not have the support of half a dozen media houses like the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu or Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

However, he said God is there by his side and he has the blessings of the people.

He called on people to remember one thing while going to cast their votes in the next elections, whether their families benefitted or not. If they benefitted, he asked them to stand by him like soldiers.

The CM disbursed around Rs 325 crore under the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to eligible beneficiaries, which included tailors, barbers and others at Rs 10,000 per head as financial assistance. PTI STH SS