Next gen GST reform: Union Ministers visit Delhi markets, interact with traders

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Several Union ministers, including BJP chief JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visited various markets in the city on Friday and interacted with traders and shopkeepers, taking feedback on the rollout of the next generation GST reforms.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the party's media head Anil Baluni, Nadda visited Amar Colony market in south Delhi and discussed with traders and shopkeepers the next generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms introduced by the Modi government.

"I have requested them to ensure that the tax benefits provided reach the consumers, and that Indian-made products are sold in their shops," Nadda said in a statement.

The BJP chief also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the business community and congratulated them on the rollout of the next generation GST reforms.

"The shopkeepers expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister and assured they would pass on the benefits of the new GST rates to the consumers," he said.

Nadda added that the relief offered under the new GST regime would benefit crores of consumers, who would shop more during the upcoming festivals of Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. "The Indian economy will strengthen further under the leadership of PM Modi," he remarked.

Sitharaman, accompanied by Union Minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, visited Laxmi Nagar market, where she met traders and consumers. She took their initial feedback on the reduction in GST, and the local traders thanked both the Prime Minister and her for reducing the tax burden, according to a statement from Delhi BJP.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and local MLA Anil Sharma, visited RK Puram market to gather first-hand reactions from the public about the tax reductions.

Under the next generation GST reforms, the tax structure will be simplified into two main slabs: 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent tax will be levied on ultra-luxury items, while tobacco and related products will remain in the 28 per cent plus cess category.

Previously, the GST was levied in four slabs: 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 28 per cent, with a compensation cess applied to luxury items and demerit or sin goods. PTI VIT HIG