Next-Gen GST reforms testament to Modi's resolve to serve poor, farmers: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Next-Gen GST reforms are a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steely resolve to serve the poor, youth, farmers and women, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday as the new tax structure came into effect across the country.

Shah also said that the new reforms will move the wheel of India's growth even faster on the path of becoming the most prosperous country in the world.

"The #NextGenGSTReforms are a testament to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's steely resolve to serve the poor, youth, farmers, and women," he said in a series of posts on X in both English and Hindi with the hashtag 'GSTBachatUtsav'.

The home minister said the Modi government is increasing the income of the middle class by opening plenty of opportunities for them and ensuring that their savings rise constantly through the Next-Gen GST reforms.

He said the steep reduction in the GST rates of daily essentials, healthcare products, electronic appliances, and educational items will boost their disposable income and encourage them to save even more.

The home minister said the Next-Gen GST reforms is Modi government's gift to all the mothers and sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, which begins on Monday.

"PM Modi's promise to the countrymen regarding GST reform has been implemented across the entire country starting today. In this GST, historic reductions have been made in taxes on more than 390 goods," he said.

Shah said in areas such as food and household items, home building and materials, automobiles, agriculture, services, toys, sports and handicrafts, education, medical and health, insurance, etc., unprecedented relief in GST will bring joy to the lives of the citizens and also increase their savings.

He said making GST zero on many dairy products, or unprecedented reductions on everyday items like soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hair oil, shampoo, the Next-Gen GST reforms has brought the gift of happiness to every home.

"From zero GST on life insurance, health insurance, senior citizen policy, 33 life-saving drugs and diagnostic kits to minimal GST on oxygen, surgical instruments, medical, dental and veterinary devices, GST reform will bring historic growth in the savings of the countrymen," he said.

Shah said farmers are excited with the GST reduction on agriculture equipment and fertiliser sector, and now citizens won't have to think more for vehicle purchases either.

"This GST reform will also boost self-reliance. You too adopt indigenous products in daily use items," he said.