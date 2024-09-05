Next govt in J&K will be of 'nationalist people', 'not anti-nationals': Ram Madhav

Nowshera/Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be of "nationalist people" and "not anti-nationals".

The BJP leader made this assertion as he blamed the National Conference and the PDP for using former militants in their campaigning and the family members of separatists to plunge into the electoral battle in Kashmir.

He said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it will bag 35 seats in the Jammu region besides registering victory in Kashmir as well.

"We have scrapped Article 370 and brought peace, progress and development to this region during the past five years. That progress and development will continue. We have not worked so hard here to hand over the reins of this region to separatists and soft separatists in 2024," Madhav told an election rally here.

"Let us make it clear that the next government, which will be formed here, will be of nationalist people, not anti-nationals. There will be no government led by the Muftis and Abdullahs in this state," he added.

Madhav, who hit the campaign trail in support of Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, said, "We need a government here that will continue the development work done by Modi ji across the country. We are committed to forming that government." In a scathing attack on the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the use of former militants, he said "in the valley, ex-militants are openly campaigning for the NC and PDP".

"The family members of terrorists and separatists are openly plunging into elections. In democracy, everyone is welcome. We have no objection. Contest elections and win it," the BJP leader added.

Warning people of imminent dangers ahead if they reach the assembly, Madhav said, "Remember that there used to be one separatist leader Engineer Rasheed in the assembly as an MLA. Ravinder Raina used to have fights with him. He used to rebuke India daily. He used to give anti-India statements. Attempts are being made to push scores of such people into the assembly." Seeking the support of the people to foil this game play, he said, "So, we need to send tens of Rainas to the assembly. You have to get BJP 35 seats in Jammu, Such forces are being pushed forward by parties in the valley. Such people will be getting elected in the future. If their voices get strengthened, grave danger will come to J&K. Please be cautious." On the issue of the use of ex-militants, Madhav said, "It is a fact. It is not an allegation. They are roaming freely. We have made complaints to the administration too." He said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Jammu and it will win a majority of seats in the new assembly.

"BJP will get 35 seats in the Jammu region. Our good candidates are fighting the elections in the valley and will emerge as the biggest party in the elections," he added.

Taking a dig at the PDP, the BJP leader said, "When we formed the government ten years ago in Jammu and Kashmir, the aim was to spread nationalism in the region and silence anti-national voices. We came out of the government due to some issues. We have no regrets." Hitting out at the NC and the PDP, Madhav said, "Our opponents want this region to move backward in development and peace rather than take it forward. They said that they will bring back Article 370. We gave rights and reservations to various sections by removing Article 370 and the NC says they want to deny them reservations by bringing back Article 370." "When there was Article 370 in place in J&K, they used to tell people to bring greater autonomy to J&K. Now they are saying they will get back Article 370 and autonomy. Decades after that, Abdullah and Mufti madam are singing the same old tune. We won't allow Jammu and Kashmir to reverse back to the past era. So remain cautious of these parties," he added.

The BJP leader said the Congress is claiming to give people statehood.

"This will be given by Modi ji. They have old habits. They are making false promises. Statehood will be restored, but that will be done only by Modi ji, no one else. Do not trust them. They cannot do anything," he added.

Madhav said the Congress has sublet Jammu to the NC.

"Congress, whose legislators have been voted here, have rushed to the Abdullahs to get their support. It is the same NC whose leader, Dr Farooq Abdullah, was part of the J&K Liberation Front. But everyone among them is habitual of changing colours," he added.

Madhav said that terrorism is being revived in Jammu.

"They are trying to spread terrorism in Jammu. The terrorists are coming from across, hiding in hills and attacking the army and pilgrims. They will not be successful as the government and people are here. Every terrorist will be neutralized," he added.

Expressing confidence of the BJP emerging as the largest party in the elections, Madhav said, "We have no alliance. We have fielded 20 candidates in Kashmir. In Jammu, we have fielded strong candidates. We will win over 35 seats in Jammu. We will also get victory in the valley too."