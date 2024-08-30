Next govt to be formed under Hemant Soren's leadership in Jharkhand: JMM

Ranchi, Aug 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday claimed that the next government in the state would be formed under the leadership of Hemant Soren, despite the 'ploy' of the saffron party.

JMM’s statement came hours after former chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP at a function here in Ranchi.

"Despite its ploy, BJP will not succeed in its mission. The next government in Jharkhand will be formed under the leadership of Hemant Soren," said JMM central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya at a press conference here.

Assembly elections are due in Jharkhand later this year.

He claimed that the people of the state have exuded their confidence in the party, which can protect Jharkhand's identity, dignity and meet the aspirations of tribal and original inhabitants of the state.

On Champai's joining BJP, Bhattacharya said it pains when a member leaves a family.

"Champai da has been our leader, who fought for separate Jharkhand movement. The party (JMM) gave him full respect and honour and it had also accepted his leadership. I extend him best wishes where he has gone," he said.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP on Friday, two days after he resigned from the JMM citing "dissatisfaction" with the party's current style of functioning and "bitter humiliation”. PTI SAN SAN RG