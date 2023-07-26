Next health emergency not a matter of imagination but time, says top health official

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The next health emergency is not a matter of imagination but of time, a senior government official said, emphasising that India, with its tech resources, is confident of tackling any exigency.

Speaking at the Digital Health Summit - 2023, Ministry of Health Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal said technology has been "our silent yet powerful ally in the battle against Covid".

"We believe, with our current tech resources, India can be confident of being able to tackle any exigency," Agarwal said.

The event was organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India here.

Chairing a session on "Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure Through Technology", Agarwal said, "Through our data-first approach and the COVID-19 India portal, we harnessed the strength of information from every district, every corner of the country." He further said, "This portal, often unsung, became the backbone of our response, providing vital data and enabling efficient oxygen management, right down to tracking the movement of cylinders. It is crystal clear that without technology, India would not have triumphed over COVID-19." Agarwal added that India had proposed a global initiative on digital health with compatible systems internationally. This will go a long way in addressing rising medical queries across the globe.

The summit was spread across six sessions, including a panel discussion on "Technology and Innovation in Healthcare - Delivering Healthcare Beyond Physical Boundaries".

During this session, GE Healthcare Vice-President (Digital Platforms and India Technology Center) Girish Raghavan said, "As we face the challenges in our country's health care system, one critical issue lies in the gap between the potential demand for quality care and the capacity of our healthcare institutions to meet it." He added that technology expertise holds the key to bridging this divide.

Through innovative solutions such as virtual care and machine learning, "we can transform the delivery of healthcare, bringing it to the fingertips of every citizen", Raghavan said.

Speaking during a session on "Artificial Intelligence - Building Smart Healthcare Ecosystem", NIRAMAI Health Analytix Founder and CEO Dr Geetha Manjunath said, "AI in health care serves three primary purposes -- optimising operational efficiency, enhancing clinical efficacy and prioritising patients' affordability and accessibility. These applications aim to streamline processes, improve medical outcomes, and make healthcare more cost-effective and readily available to all." The summit was also addressed by NITI Aayog Director Urvashi Prasad, who spoke during a session on "Enabling Preventive Health at Scale".

"The paradigm shift from curative to preventive care is gaining momentum, and it reflects a positive change in the mindset of our health system. As we work towards building a comprehensive primary health system, integrating technology will play a significant role in enhancing preventive aspects, early detection, and access to quality care," she said. PTI PLB SZM