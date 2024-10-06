Next Maha Kumbh's area will be double than 2013's: Adityanath

Prayagraj, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the area for the Maha Kumbh next year will be more than double as compared to the last one held in 2013.

Addressing reporters after holding a review meeting to oversee the preparations for the mega gathering, Adityanath said work for the Maha Kumbh is progressing on a war footing and a target has been set to complete all construction by December 15.

The Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26, 2025.

"Prayagraj has to be made grand and beautiful with projects worth more than Rs 5,600 crore," Adityanath said releasing the logo for the Maha Kumbh.

"Over 7,000 shuttle and electric buses will be run for the convenience of the devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Drones will be deployed to ensure the security of the devotees during the event," he said.

Adityanath cited the increased water level in the Sangam area due to the monsoon for the delay in the preparations for the grand event.

The chief minister said before the Maha Kumbh commences next year, the sewage system will be improved further to ensure that there is no discharge into the Ganga.

An official from the Information Department said Adityanath also launched a website and a mobile application related to Maha Kumbh during the meeting.

He directed officials to complete the steel bridge being built on Ganga River in Phaphamau by the first week of December.

The bridge will help devotees coming to Prayagraj from Lucknow, Barabanki, and Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister directed officials to build a VVIP corridor from the airport to the fair area, and encourage homestays in Prayagraj.