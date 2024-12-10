Next phase of PMAY-G to include self-survey option

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The fresh list of beneficiaries being created for the next phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin has a provision for people to conduct a "self-survey", the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said the government approved the proposal for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for five more years.

Approval was also accorded for updating the Awaas+ list for identifying eligible rural households using modified exclusion criteria under the scheme.

"In line with the approval of the government of India, a survey is being conducted for the identification of additional eligible rural households under the scheme," the minister said.

The survey is being conducted through the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application.

"This app has provisions for both self-survey and assisted survey through pre-registered surveyors," Pemmasani said.

He said orientation workshops to familiarise the registered surveyors were underway.

Till date, more than two lakh surveyors and other field functionaries in 26 states and eight Union territories implementing PMAY-G have been oriented with the functionality and use of the app.

Under the second phase of PMAY-G, two crore more houses will be constructed in the next five years to address the housing needs that have arisen. This is expected to benefit nearly 10 crore individuals. PTI AO AO SZM SZM