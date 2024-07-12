Next session of Manipur assembly from July 31

Imphal, Jul 12 (PTI) The Manipur Cabinet has decided to convene the next session of the legislative assembly from July 31, a state minister said on Friday.

Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan told reporters here that the session will continue till August 6.

Among other developments, the cabinet decided that Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel, a unit of Manipur Police, shall henceforth be "transferable" from one district to another, he said.

Besides, it approved significant amendments, including revisions of the Manipur Private School Registration and Regulation Act 2017 and the Dhanamanjuri University Act to address the issue of selection of vice-chancellor, tenure and other details, he added. PTI CORR RBT