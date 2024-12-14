Next year to be 'competition for development' in Una: Himachal Deputy CM

Una (HP), Dec 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reiterated that the next year will be "a year of competition for development" in all five assembly constituencies of Una district, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

Addressing a programme here on Friday night, he said that every gram panchayat in the state would have its own land bank.

He directed officials to maintain clear data on land banks under panchayats and warned of strict action against encroachers of government land, the statement read.

Presiding over meetings of the District Planning, Development and 20 Point Program, District Welfare Committee and District Public Grievance Redressal Committee, Agnihotri instructed officers to prepare an effective strategy for planned development in Una district.

He said that the next one year will be a year of competition for development in all the five assembly constituencies here and the district administration should make a comprehensive plan in this regard.

"Change the picture of all the 245 panchayats in the district by undertaking at least one or two memorable development works in every gram panchayat in the whole year and set an example," Agnihotri said.

The Deputy CM also urged the officials of Jal Shakti Department to not recover the previous outstanding amount of water bill from any consumer, as per the statement.

"If by mistake a bill has been sent to someone with the outstanding amount, then it should be withdrawn immediately," he said.

Officials will not be spared for negligence in this regard and the people will be charged only Rs 100 per month as bill, he added.

Agnihotri also gave strict instructions to the district administration to not allow anyone to fill the ancient ponds with soil and level them, the statement read.

He said that water filling in the ponds is important to deal with the problem of depleting water level in the area, so conservation of ponds is necessary.

He also asked officials to survey the number of ancient ponds present in the district and ensure their conservation. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ