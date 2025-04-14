Bengal assembly polls must be held under President's Rule: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be conducted under President's Rule, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order following the recent violence in Murshidabad district.

Adhikari said the ongoing unrest in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur and Shamsherganj, highlighted the state government's inability to protect citizens and maintain peace.

He claimed the ruling dispensation remained a "mute spectator" as mobs went on a rampage.

"Wherever Hindus are in the minority, they are stopped from voting. Police act like cadres of the ruling party. For free and fair elections, the Assembly polls must be held under President's Rule," Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, told reporters here.

Alleging that "jihadist elements" were behind the recent violence, Adhikari said, "These groups are allowed to run amok. We are ready to take them on, but there must be a level-playing field. The Election Commission must consider recommending President's Rule in the state before the elections." Hundreds of people, affected by the violence, have reportedly crossed the Bhagirathi River and took refuge in neighbouring Malda district, officials said.

The local administration has provided shelter and food to the displaced families, housed them in schools and set up volunteer teams to assist those arriving by boats.

The unrest began with violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which quickly escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

Visuals from the affected areas showed charred remains of shops, homes and hotels.

Reacting to BJP's allegations, senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, "People are relocating within Bengal, not fleeing the state.

The administration is taking all possible steps to restore normalcy. The violence is unfortunate and police are working to identify those responsible." Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would not implement the amended Waqf Act in the state.

Meanwhile, acting on a petition filed by Adhikari, the Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the violence-hit areas to ensure law and order.

The Assembly elections are scheduled in April-May next year.