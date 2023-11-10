NF Railway requests passengers not to carry inflammable items in trains

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Friday requested passengers not to carry any inflammable/explosive items in trains.

Advertisment

As the festival season has already set in with a lot of passengers travelling long distances to be at their homes, they carry along all sorts of things including firecrackers and other inflammable materials which pose a risk to safety, an official release said.

NF Railway has launched special campaigns to sensitise passengers not to carry inflammable items while travelling in trains.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) apart from Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), coach attendants, train guards and station managers are strictly monitoring the situation to save passengers from any danger.

Carrying inflammable objects in trains is a punishable offence under Section 164 of the Railways Act, 1989 and the offender may be penalized with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of 1,000 or both and shall be liable for any loss, injury or damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the railway, the release added. PTI DG DG MNB