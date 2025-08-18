NF Railway to install 145 automatic ticket vending machines at 69 stations

Guwahati, Aug 18 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway on Monday said it will install 145 automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) at 69 stations under its jurisdiction to reduce queues at counters.

These ATVMs will function as 24x7 unmanned kiosks, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved tickets using smart cards or QR codes, the NFR said in a release.

"Smart cards can be recharged at nominated ticket counters, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience," it said.

Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma also said that punctuality performance has shown marked improvement, with mail and express trains recording a considerable rise against the Railway Board's target of 85 per cent. PTI TR RBT