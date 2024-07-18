NFDC, Netflix India join hands to train voice over artists

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The government and Netflix India on Thursday joined hands to create avenues for voice-over artists, particularly women, to hone their skills and seek better opportunities in the ever growing media and entertainment sector.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Netflix India signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train voice over artists in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati languages as part of an initiative called ‘The Voicebox’.

As part of the programme, structured workshops, featuring guest lectures and mentoring sessions followed by an assessment will be conducted in seven major cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi for the voice over artists, comprising seven batches of 30 participants each.

At least 50 per cent of the participants in each batch will be women.

Seven top participants from every batch will be chosen to contribute to Netflix’s special project, “Azaadi ki Amrit Kahaniya”, where they will lend their voice to narrate stories reflecting the Indian independence movement, an official statement said.

Pearl Academy will join as a Training Partner for this programme, which is open to professionals with more than two years of experience in the media and entertainment sector and who are eager to enhance their skills in voice-over.

The MoU was signed by NFDC Managing Director Prithul Kumar and Netflix India Senior Director Kiran Desai in the presence of I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju. PTI SKU AS AS