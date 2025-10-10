NFR cancels, reduces frequency of several trains for 3 months from December

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Friday announced the cancellation and reduced frequency of several trains in view of foggy conditions from December 1 to March 3 next year.

The decision was taken to ensure safety and maintain operational efficiency during the winter months in northern and eastern parts of the country, an official statement said.

“To ensure smooth and safe train operations during the upcoming foggy season, NFR has decided to cancel and reduce the frequency of selected trains during the period from December 1, 2025 to March 3, 2026,” it said.

“These proactive measures aim to maintain safety, punctuality and operational efficiency during periods of reduced visibility in northern and eastern India,” the statement said.

The trains include the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express, Kamakhya-Gaya Express, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, Alipurduar-Delhi Sikkim Mahananda Express New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Express.

The details of cancellations and reduced frequency of the trains are available on the IRCTC website and through NTES, and are also being notified on social media platforms of NFR, the statement added. PTI SSG SSG RBT