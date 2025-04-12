NFR commissions solar power plant in Guwahati

Guwahati, Apr 12 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commissioned a solar power plant in Guwahati, in a stride towards environmental sustainability and adoption of renewable energy, an official statement said on Saturday.

The 306.9 KWp solar power plant at the Uzanbazar Water Treatment Plant in Guwahati was officially inaugurated on Thursday, it said.

This state-of-the-art solar installation, developed under the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) fund, is designed to generate an average of 928 units of electricity every day, resulting in an estimated annual savings of Rs 30 lakh.

The total project, costing Rs 2.48 crore, was completed on March 7 this year.

Designed to power critical operations at the Uzan Bazar Water Treatment Plant, the system includes a comprehensive electrical network that extends to barges and jetties, ensuring seamless energy distribution and operational efficiency, the statement said.

With a payback period of eight years and an expected operational lifespan of 25 years, the solar power plant underscores NFR's dedication to energy efficiency, green technology adoption and carbon footprint reduction, it said.

The project forms an integral part of Indian Railways' broader vision to embed renewable energy into its core infrastructure and minimise reliance on conventional power sources, it added.