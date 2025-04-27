NFR conducts 'first-ever' drone-based cleaning operation at Assam's Kamakhya station

Guwahati, Apr 27 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully conducted its first drone-based cleaning operation on a pilot basis at Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam, a senior official said on Sunday.

The demonstration specifically targeted cleaning of high-rise and difficult-to-reach structures within the station premises, as well as roof and outer areas of train coaches, showcasing the potential of drone technology in enhancing cleanliness and hygiene, he said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the areas covered during the exercise included the Kamakhya coaching depot sick line, under-floor wheel lathe shed, exterior dome portion of the station and several train coaches.

"The operations showcased the capability of drone technology to efficiently access and maintain elevated structures with precision and ease," Sharma said.

The initiative reflects NFR's commitment to adopting innovative and technology-driven solutions for enhanced cleaning operations, aiming to improve efficiency, precision and hygiene across railway premises, he said.

"Drone-based cleaning not only improves accessibility and precision, but also reduces the dependency on manual labour in hazardous or elevated areas. The success of this pilot demonstration opens the door to wider implementation of drone-based cleaning across additional major stations and trains under the NFR network," Sharma said.

He said the initiative aligns with Indian Railways' vision of embracing cutting-edge and smart maintenance practices that adhere to international standards.

"Northeast Frontier Railway continues to lead the way with sustainable and tech-driven innovations, fostering a cleaner, safer and more efficient railway environment for both passengers and railway personnel," he added. PTI TR RBT