NFR General Manager inspects Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Guwahati, Dec 10 (PTI) NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava carried out a review inspection of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a Unesco World Heritage railway, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Northeast Frontier Railway GM reviewed the key sections of the DHR, interacted with field officials, inaugurated significant new assets and reviewed developmental initiatives integral to the long-term preservation and modernisation of DHR, the statement said.

Shrivastava inspected the Tindharia – Rongtong section, assessing the condition of assets, progress of ongoing works and adherence to safety protocols along this challenging stretch.

He also inaugurated the newly built Diesel Locomotive No 606, commending the team for ensuring high-quality construction, robust safety standards and superior performance parameters.

The GM also reviewed the maintenance practices being followed across DHR and expressed appreciation for the meticulous upkeep of rolling stock, track infrastructure and heritage structures.

Srivastava also inaugurated the extensively upgraded Ghum Museum, which will increase the footfall of tourists to the museum.

There are plans to further expand it with more informative, interactive and immersive exhibits that highlight the engineering marvel and historical legacy of DHR, he said.

The special centenary run of steam locomotive 806B 'Queen of the Hills', marking 100 years of its service, was also flagged off by him.

During his inspection of the Ghum–Sonada section, the GM reviewed the track conditions, operational practices and safety systems, praising the efforts taken to maintain world-class safety while preserving the line’s UNESCO World Heritage authenticity.

At Kurseong, he inaugurated the newly constructed Diesel Locomotive No 607 and unveiled the upgraded Kurseong Archives, a major enhancement expected to serve local residents, researchers, tourists and heritage enthusiasts with improved documentation and historical resources.

He also inspected passenger interfaces, operational facilities and heritage assets.