NFR GM inspects site of wagon overhauling workshop in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava inspected the proposed site of a Wagon Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop at Basbari in Assam's Kokrajhar district, an official spokesperson said here.

The GM on Thursday stressed on timely completion of projects, while highlighting the significance of the workshop in supporting regional economic growth.

The workshop is proposed to be set up with a total capacity of 250 wagons per month, with Phase I operations targeting 75 wagons per month.

The project, with an estimated Phase I cost of Rs 256.35 crore, will play an important role in providing employment opportunities, stimulate skill development, encourage growth of local allied industries and help transform the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam into a significant logistics and industrial hub, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The NFR GM during the inspection on Thursday emphasised the significance of the project in view of the anticipated growth in freight traffic following the execution of multiple sanctioned rail infrastructure projects, including new line, doubling of tracks and multimodal projects.

The Basbari POH workshop will be pivotal in enhancing operational efficiency and supporting regional economic growth, he maintained.

Srivastava also emphasised on timely completion of infrastructure projects with a focus on safety, quality and sustainability.

Covering an area of approximately 2,500 bighas (825 acres), Basbari POH workshop is strategically located just 1 km from Basbari railway station and 17 km from Rupsi Airport, offering strong multimodal connectivity.

The workshop is designed with modern facilities including specialised shops for stripping, body repair, painting, ancillary works and quality control, with a planned phased ramp-up to its full overhaul capacity, the spokesperson added. PTI SSG SSG RG