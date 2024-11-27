NFR officer swept away by river currents in Arunachal found dead after three days

Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) Three days after he was swept away by river currents in Arunachal Pradesh, the body of a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officer was found on Wednesday 20 km downstream from the incident site, officials said.

The Principal Chief Security Officer of NFR, Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, had been missing since Sunday afternoon after he was swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the unfortunate demise of Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Principal Chief Security Officer of NF Railway in a tragic accident," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation and said the entire railway fraternity stands with the bereaved family of Choudhary in this heart-breaking moment.

"His body was recovered today around 20 km downstream after an intensive search operation. Senior officers of NF Railway have reached the location," Sharma said.

Choudhury, 55, was on an official visit to Tinsukia and had gone to the tourist spot on Sunday with his wife.

The NDRF, ITBP, Indian Army, local police, fishermen and SDRF personnel launched a coordinated rescue operation, but the officer remained untraced till Wednesday.

An aerial search was also launched to locate the officer. PTI TR SBN TR SBN