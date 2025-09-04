NFR to run 7 additional pairs of festival special trains to clear extra rush

Guwahati, Sept 4 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run additional seven pairs of festival special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festive season.

The Shalimar–Rangapara North–Shalimar special will run from September 19 to October 4, with three trips in each direction.

The train will depart from Shalimar every Friday at 5:45 pm and reach Rangapara North at 1:40 pm on Saturday. While returning, it will leave Rangapara at 4:30 pm on Saturday and reach Shalimar at 12:30 pm on Sunday.

The Howrah–Lumding–Howrah special will run from September 26 to November 29 for ten trips in both directions. It will leave Howrah every Friday at 07:15 am and arrive in Lumding at 8 am on Saturday. The return train will depart Lumding every Saturday at 11 am and reach Howrah at 12:30 pm on Sunday.

The New Jalpaiguri–Gomti Nagar–New Jalpaiguri special will run from September 28 to November 3 for six trips in each direction. It will depart from New Jalpaiguri every Sunday at 7 am and reach Gomti Nagar at 07:15 am on Monday. The return train will leave Gomti Nagar every Monday at 09:40 am and reach New Jalpaiguri at 09:25 am on Tuesday.

The Kolkata–New Jalpaiguri–Kolkata special will run between September 28 and November 24 for ten trips in each direction. It will depart from Kolkata every Sunday at 23:40 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 am on Monday. The return journey will begin on Monday at 12:45 pm, reaching Kolkata at 00:40 am on Tuesday.

The New Jalpaiguri–Narkatiaganj–New Jalpaiguri special will be available from September 28 to November 10 for seven trips in each direction. This train will leave New Jalpaiguri every Sunday at 14:05 hrs and arrive in Narkatiaganj at 05:00 hrs on Monday. The return train will depart Narkatiaganj on Monday at 7 am and return to New Jalpaiguri at 9:30 pm the same day.

Additionally, the New Jalpaiguri–Patna Junction–New Jalpaiguri special will operate from September 20 to November 8 for eight trips in both directions. It will leave New Jalpaiguri every Saturday at 5 am and reach Patna Junction at 5:40 pm. The return train will depart Patna on the same day at 7:30 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri at 9:30 am on Sunday.

The Kishanganj–Amritsar–Kishanganj special will be in service from October 2 to November 15, completing seven trips in each direction. This train will leave Kishanganj every Thursday at 9:10 am and reach Amritsar at 00:10 am on Saturday. The return journey will begin from Amritsar every Saturday at 04:25 am and arrive in Kishanganj at 17:30 pm on Sunday.