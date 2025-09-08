NFR to run special steam, diesel trains to cater to festive rush

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate four pairs of Special Steam and Diesel Rides and four Special Diesel Joyrides train services under its Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) to cater to the festive rush and winter season.

These trains will start operating from September 19, an NFR statement said here on Monday.

The DHR, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, witnesses footfall of thousands of local as well as foreign tourists during the peak season. The operation of these special services will add to their experience of enjoying the beauty of the hills, it said.

The Darjeeling–Kurseong Festive Special Steam Ride will operate every Saturday from September 20 to November one. The corresponding down train will run every Sunday from September 21 to November two.

The Sunset Special Steam Ride on the Kurseong–Mahanadi–Kurseong route will ply every Saturday between September 20 and November one.

The Sunrise Special Steam Ride on the same route will operate every Sunday from September 21 to November two.

Another train, a ‘Tea, Timber Special Diesel Ride’ on the Silguri Jn–Rangtong– Siliguri Jn will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 19 to November two.

Four Special Diesel Joyrides will also operate daily between September 20 and January fie. These trains will run between Darjeeling and Ghum stations, and will run with a composition of three first class coaches.

The services of the Darjeeling–Ghum–Darjeeling Morning Diesel Joyride train will continue from September 20.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and have also been notified on social media platforms of NFR, the statement said. PTI SSG NN