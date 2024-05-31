NFR to set up canopy bridges in Assam's Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) The NFR will set up canopy bridges over railway tracks in Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Jorhat district to facilitate safe movement of arboreal species in the forest, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken in consultation with the state forest department, Wildlife Institute of India and all stakeholders, a railway spokesperson said.

The canopy bridges will be installed at several identified points to facilitate easy access and movement of the endangered Hoolock Gibbon from one part of the railway tracks to the other in the forest, he said.

The state forest department has submitted a design with estimates for the installation of such bridges over the railway tracks, the official said.

The design was prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India in consultation with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The railway authorities have already deposited the estimated amount in February for the installation of bridges by the forest department of Assam.

The ends of the canopy bridges as well as the knots will be secured and tightened using high-grade fastening materials and techniques, the official said.

Safety nets will also be in place below the main twin-rope structure to save the species from accidentally falling off the bridges, he said. PTI DG BDC