NFSU inks MoU with CRCL to enhance inter-agency coordination in drugs cases

Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Sciences University on Saturday signed an MoU with Central Revenues Control Laboratory to enhance inter-agency coordination and strengthen enforcement mechanisms in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The MoU is expected to significantly bolster the country's capacity to investigate and prosecute NDPS Act violations, the NFSU said in a statement.

"The collaboration will also facilitate specialised training programs for forensic professionals and law enforcement personnel, as well as research initiatives aimed at staying ahead of evolving drug trends," it said.

The collaboration aims to generate scientifically validated, court-admissible forensic evidence that will empower law enforcement agencies to pursue swift and effective prosecution under the NDPS Act, stated the release.

Special Secretary & Member (Customs), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance, Surjit Bhujabal and Vice Chancellor of NFSU, Dr J M Vyas presided over the MoU signing. PTI KA KRK