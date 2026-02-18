NGDMFT approves solarisation of panchayats in North Goa mining belt

Panaji, Feb 18 (PTI) Solarisation of all panchayats in the mining belt and other projects were approved at the 16th governing council meeting of the North Goa District Mineral Foundation Trust (NGDMFT) on Wednesday, officials said.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of North Goa Collector and NGDMFT Chairman Ankit Yadav, reviewed proposals of Rs 22 crore for the development of mining-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, MLAs Premrendra Shet and Deviya Rane, ex officio member-trustees and representatives from various government departments.

According to officials, the council reviewed key proposals already sanctioned by the NGDMFT, amounting to more than Rs 22 crore. These initiatives focus on skill development, education, healthcare, rural development and animal husbandry in mining-affected areas of North Goa.

The fresh projects amounting to more than Rs 5.5 crore were approved during the meeting including solarisation of all panchayats in the mining belt, procurement of IT equipment for aided schools located in mining-affected regions, and desilting of agricultural land to support farmers.

In the energy sector, a solarisation project refers to the conversion of existing infrastructure to solar power or the installation of solar panels to provide electricity.

Officials said the initiatives are aimed at ensuring sustainable development and improving the quality of life in areas impacted by mining activities in North Goa.

The District Mineral Foundation Trust utilises funds collected from mining operations to undertake welfare and infrastructure projects in affected communities. PTI RPS NSK