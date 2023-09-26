NGO calls for gender-neutral laws addressing male suicides - voices against Women Reservation Bill

New Delhi: In a stance against the Women's Reservation Bill, the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), the largest pan-India men's rights NGO, is pushing for comprehensive changes to India's legal landscape.

The organization, founded in 2005 by tech executives Pandurang Katti and Anil Murty, contends that gender-neutral laws should precede the passage of the women's reservation bill. SIFF asserts that laws related to domestic violence, stalking, sexual harassment, and rape must apply equally to all genders.

Their call for change extends to Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. SIFF demands an amendment to Article 15 to eliminate gender discrimination against men, women, trans individuals, and other genders.

Their proposal suggests splitting Article 15 into Article 15A and Article 15B, with the latter focused on safeguarding people from gender discrimination within the law enforcement system and the courts. According to SIFF, without such amendments, discrimination and injustice against men and LGBTQ individuals may persist.

Anil Murty, co-founder of SIFF, emphasizes the need for a commitment from the government to eradicate institutional discrimination against men before passing the women's reservation bill.

He specifically calls for the creation of government-funded helplines for men and the establishment of a special commission, led by a former Supreme Court judge, to address the concerning rise in suicides among men in India.

SIFF's activism has culminated in a gathering of 300 men's rights activists heading to Pune to protest the rising number of male suicides and voice their opposition to the women's reservation bill.

They have planned a special Puja (worship ritual) in honour of Elon Musk, who, through the X platform, has provided them with a platform to express their views freely.

Additionally, SIFF alleges that despite claims of fighting patriarchy and toxic masculinity, feminists often remain silent when men face sexism, toxicity, and institutional discrimination.

On September 30th, the International Conference on Men's Issues, organized by SIFF, will bring together activists from across India in Pune. They will discuss strategies for a nationwide campaign to combat the escalating male suicide rates in the country.

The statistics are alarming, with suicides among married men increasing by 20% in just two years, surging from 68,815 cases in 2019 to 83,063 cases in 2021, with family reasons cited as a significant factor.

Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), recognized as the largest pan-India men's rights NGO, has been active since its inception in 2005. Their efforts encompass campaigns for amending dowry laws, Section 498A, addressing false rape cases, opposing laws against marital rape, and advocating for reforms in alimony and child custody laws, as well as pressing for judicial and police reforms.

The stark contrast in suicide rates between married men and women, with the former experiencing a steep rise, has sparked concerns among activists like Anil Murty. He questions the societal notion of male privilege and points out the widening gap in suicide rates. Murty warns that if this trend continues, married men's suicides could surpass 100,000 per year in the coming years.

Rajesh Vakharia, a member of SIFF, highlights the challenges men face in seeking protection from domestic violence. He points out that approximately 3.5 crore (35 million) men have encountered domestic violence at some point, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and support for male victims.

The psychological toll on men facing marital problems and legal battles is also a grave concern. These individuals often grapple with depression and mental health issues, impacting their careers and livelihoods.

SIFF contends that the judiciary should demonstrate greater sensitivity to the plight of these men, considering the challenges they face, such as paying spousal support or child support while battling severe depression.

SIFF places a strong emphasis on promoting gender equality and advocates for both men and women to contribute equally to marriage-related financial assets.