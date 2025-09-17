NGO eyes world record in blood donation on PM Modi's birthday; camps set up at 7,000 places

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, an NGO, organised a blood donation drive on Wednesday, aiming to collect 3 lakh units of blood in a day, thereby setting a new world record.

As part of the Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0, camps have been set up at 7,000 locations in India, said Amit Jain, the all-India general secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad.

Under the drive, blood donation camps are also being set up in 70 countries, including several African nations, the USA, the UK, Indonesia, Australia and Nepal, with the support of Indian embassies, he said.

Notably, the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad already holds the world record for collecting 2,50,000 blood units -- the highest in a day-- in 2022.

In Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw donated blood at Anuvrat Bhavan. Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, and Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the camp and praised the efforts of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad.

The mission behind this initiative is to ensure that blood banks never run short and that no life is lost due to lack of blood, Jain said.

India requires about 15,000 units of blood daily and around 12 million units annually, but the availability stands at only nine to 9.5 million units -- a shortfall of 20-25 per cent.

"The country has around 1,50,000 thalassemia patients who need regular blood transfusions. Additionally, cancer, dialysis, cardiac, and those undergoing major surgeries also need significant blood support.

"Every year, India records over 5,00,000 road accidents, with hundreds of thousands of victims requiring immediate transfusion. The limited shelf-life of blood complicates the matter," Jain said.

He pointed out that statistics show only 1 per cent of India's population donates blood regularly. If even 2 per cent of people donated blood just once a year, the country would never face a shortage, he said. PTI PLB NSD NSD