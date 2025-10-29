NGO launches initiative to welcome birth of baby girls with Rs 5,000 deposit

Latur, Oct 29 (PTI) A non-governmental organisation has launched an initiative in a village in Maharashtra’s Latur district to celebrate the birth of girls by depositing Rs 5,000 for each newborn.

The Viral village under Jalkot tehsil recently saw the birth of three baby girls, who have been named Pragati, Snesha and Reva, following which the NGO felicitated their parents on Monday and handed them cheques, said one of its officials.

Jyoti Maddevad of Rangakarmi Pratishthan, which has started the initiative, said they want every girl’s birth to be celebrated with pride and responsibility.

"We aim to blend social awareness with economic security and show that ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is not just a slogan but a living practice," she added. PTI COR NR