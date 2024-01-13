NGO linked to Sawant did not benefit from District Mineral Fund: Goa CMO

Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) A non-government organisation (NGO) linked to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not get any funds from the District Mineral Fund, his office said here on Saturday in response to media reports.

Advertisment

Some reports had claimed that Sai Nursing Institute, an NGO, benefitted from the District Mineral Fund, a corpus collected from mine owners that is meant to be used for welfare measures in mining-affected areas.

The Chief Minister's Office in a release said that a scheme had been sanctioned under the District Mineral Fund to the Sai Nursing Institute for a rural development initiative.

"However, the Sai Nursing Institute did not take any benefit of the scheme and no amount was disbursed to the institute by the District Mineral Foundation," it said.

The institute has written to the foundation that it does not require any funding for its public service programmes, the CMO added. PTI RPS KRK