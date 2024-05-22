NGO, Navi Mumbai police launch mission to shift homeless people to shelter ahead of rains

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A non-governmental organisation and the Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday launched a mission to rescue destitute people in need of medical care and move them to a shelter before the arrival of monsoon, an official said.

The NGO’s facility at Panvel in Navi Mumbai can accommodate 120 homeless persons. The rescue mission will go on for 15 days, the official said.

“These individuals, often severely ill or mentally unstable, are at high risk during the rainy season due to lack of shelter, proper food, and medical care. Our mission is to identify and rescue these individuals, provide immediate medical attention, and offer rehabilitation,” said an official from the NGO ‘SEAL Ashrams’.

Once their condition is stabilised, the official said they will make efforts to reconnect the destitute persons with their families.

“Those who cannot be reunited will receive long-term care and support at our facility,” the official added. PTI ZA NR