NGO objects to appointment of single agency for AYUSH graduates to earn credit points

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Forum Against Commercialization of Education, a non-profit, claimed on Friday that the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine (MCIM) has arbitrarily appointed a single company for providing credit points to AYUSH graduates.

"MCIM is a statutory body established to regulate the professional practice of doctors of the Indian System of Medicine. However, it is exploiting AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) graduates by arbitrarily allowing a single company for providing compulsory 30 credit points for online CME (Continuing Medical Education) programmes," FACE president Dr Vivek Korde told reporters.

Even though there is no provision in the law, MCIM has made it mandatory to obtain 50 credit points every five years for renewal of registration, Dr Korde said.

Out of these 50, it has been made compulsory to obtain 30 credit points through online CME (Continuing Medical Education) programmes conducted by a single company, he added.

The company was arbitrarily allowed to charge Rs 1,100 per online CME, which was later reduced to Rs 600, said Dr Korde.

"For the last two months we have been corresponding in this regard with MCIM and we have also submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Medical Education minister Hasan Mushrif," he added.