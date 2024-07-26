NGO provides shelter to woman troubled by son for property

Latur, Jul 25 (PTI) A non-governmental organisation came to the rescue of a 60-year-old woman who was allegedly being harassed by her son over property in Maharashtra’s Latur district.

According an official of the NGO, the woman has two sons and a 35-year-old married daughter.

She was living with her younger son at her home on the outskirts of Latur city after her husband’s death a few years ago. Later, her daughter and 7-year-old granddaughter also started staying there after the daughter allegedly faced abuse at her matrimonial home, he said.

However, the woman’s younger son often troubled her as he wanted the house to be transferred in his name, said, Sharad Zare, who runs the ‘Majha Ghar Ashram’ in Ausa tehsil for destitute children.

After learning about their plight, Zare said he gave shelter to the woman, her daughter and granddaughter at his ashram.

“I suffered a lot of trouble after my husband’s death. I’m happy here,” said the woman, thanking Zare and his wife Sangeeta. PTI COR NR