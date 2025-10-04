NGO staffer inspired by crime show robs Rs 25 lakh from office in Delhi; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Two men including a driver of an NGO who drew inspiration from a crime show have been arrested for the alleged theft of Rs 25 lakh from the organisation's office here, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajender Kumar (43), a resident of R.K Puram, and Rajesh Kumar (36) from Burari.

"Rajender, the driver of Odia Samaj Trust, was the mastermind. He allegedly drew inspiration from the TV show Crime Patrol to plan the burglary and roped in Rajesh as his accomplice," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in an official statement.

The incident came to light on September 23 when a PCR call was received regarding a break-in at the office in Aradhana Enclave. "The complainant, Executive Director J R Das, told police that cash was missing from an almirah that had been cut open. A case was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station," he added.

During the probe, police interrogated more than 40 suspects, examined technical surveillance, and reviewed multiple CCTV footages.

In CCTV analysis, the suspects were seen changing disguises using a cap, towel, or gloves before leaving the office in an auto-rickshaw.

The auto driver was traced and he revealed that he had dropped a suspect at Netaji Nagar, police said, adding that further CCTV tracking established Rajender's presence in the area.

On sustained interrogation, Rajender confessed to the crime and disclosed his accomplice's involvement. Police later recovered Rs 14.50 lakh from Rajender's in-laws' house in Shahdara and Rs 9 lakh from Rajesh's residence in Burari.

Both the accused were produced before a court and remanded in two-day police custody for further investigation. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, police added.