NGOCC urges Mizoram CM not to handover Lengpui Airport to IAF

Aizawl, Feb 8 (PTI) NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies headed by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), has urged Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma not to handover Lengpui airport in Aizawl to Indian Air Force (IAF).

NGOCC leaders met Lalduhoma on Friday and urged him that the state government review its decision to handover the airport to the IAF.

Lalduhoma told the leaders that Lengpui airport is the only airport in the country, which is owned and managed by the state government.

The state government is facing financial constraints in maintaining the Lengpui airport.

The chief minister told the NGOCC leaders that the state government is willing to continue to own and maintain the airport.

Funds will be sought from the Finance Commission to upgrade the airport and improve its runway, he said.

The Chief Minister's Finance Adviser TBC Lalvenchhunga, who headed the Working Committee on Lengpui Airport, said that the state cabinet is yet to take a final decision on the handover of the Lengpui Airport to the IAF.

He said that a draft Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for handing over the Lengpui airport is yet to be completed. PTI CORR RG