NGOs join forces to aid cyclone, flood victims in Puducherry and Karaikal

Puducherry, Dec 17 (PTI) Round Table India and Ladies Circle India partnered with Bangalore-based corporate Equiniti India to implement relief projects during Cyclone Fengal and the subsequent floods that affected several areas in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory.

Advertisment

A release from Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 (PHRT 167) said on Tuesday that tribal settlements and other vulnerable communities were among the hardest hit in Puducherry.

Former Chairman of Area 2 of PHRT 167, N Venkataramani, said that to help affected people recover from the devastation, Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, in collaboration with Equiniti India, distributed relief materials in Bahoor Taluk in the Puducherry region.

He stated that the joint efforts of these NGOs benefitted more than 2,000 families. Essential items like rice and dry ration kits were provided to the affected families.

Advertisment

Members of Round Table India actively participated in the relief efforts, focusing on helping families whose homes were severely damaged, Venkataramani said.

In addition to Bahoor Taluk, the NGOs extended support to residents in the Karaikal region, which suffered heavy losses.

"Rice bags, milk, dry grocery kits, and other essential commodities were distributed to ensure basic needs were met during this challenging time," he said.

Advertisment

He added that the collaborative efforts of these NGOs demonstrated their proactive role in alleviating the suffering of affected communities, highlighting the spirit of solidarity and resilience as people come together to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal.

Puducherry recorded an unprecedented rainfall of 48.4 cm for over 24 hours on December 1 till 9 am, describing it as a level of downpour "never before witnessed" in the region. PTI CORR SSK ROH