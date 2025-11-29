NGO's opposition to 'bayana' saves 10 tribal families from bonded labour at Palghar brick kiln

Palghar, Nov 29 (PTI) Ten tribal families from Palghar district were saved from having to work at a brick kiln through the 'bayana' mechanism after the intervention of activists.

'Bayana' is a word used for advance payment taken by poor labourers from lenders ahead of some assignment, which experts say is often at the root of bonded labour since the debt keeps getting inflated. leaving them with no way of completely paying it off.

After the intervention of Shramajeevi Sanghatana, the 10 Katkari families Takvahal's Rinjdpada refused to accompany the brick kiln owner, the NGO's functionaries Balaram Bhoir and Vijay Jadhav told reporters on Saturday.

The brick kiln owner also signed an affidavit stating that 'bayana' was illegal under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 1976, they said.

"The affidavit guarantees waiver of advance money, payment only in cash at legal rates, no force, no deductions, and full transparency under the organization's supervision. It also lists the names and addresses of all labourers involved," they added.