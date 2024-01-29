NGOs working for elderly asks govt for more inclusive measures in Budget 2024

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) From adding all older persons in the Ayushman Bharat scheme to online counseling services, the NGOs working for the elderly have asked the government for more inclusive measures in the upcoming Budget.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Ahead of the Budget, the HelpAge India and the Agewell Foundation have asked for a more inclusive Budget that keeps in mind the welfare of the elderly.

The Agewell Foundation outlined its expectations for the upcoming Budget.

The foundation, with its vast network of over 87,500 volunteers, put forward a detailed list of recommendations, emphasising the need for a holistic approach to support the elderly.

The proposed measures included monthly Nutri Kits for elderly individuals from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, dedicated healthcare facilities at the local level and online counseling services to address various issues faced by older persons. The foundation also urged a revision of the monthly Old Age Pension to account for inflation, the initiation of the Prime Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme for the retired and senior citizens, and an age-friendly environment with increased tax exemptions for the senior citizens.

Anupama Datta, Head of Policy, Research and Advocacy at HelpAge India, highlighted the strides made with schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) but stressed the need for more inclusive measures.

"The government may consider including all older persons except the income tax payees in the ambit of the PMJAY, especially the women, oldest old and disabled," remarked Datta.

She also advocated for an expansion of the National Programme for Healthcare of Elderly (NPHCE) to accommodate a broader range of services, particularly focusing on outpatient treatments.

Additionally, Datta proposed a groundbreaking step, stating, "A care giver's allowance to the women, especially older women who are home managers and bear a significant care burden, would ensure dignity, independence and self-fulfillment." PTI UZM AS AS