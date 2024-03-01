NGT asks Ghaziabad DM to ascertain correct position of residential construction on land that's part of lake

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad to ascertain the factual position regarding a residential project allegedly coming up on a piece of land which is part of a lake.

Advertisment

The NGT was hearing a plea claiming that a project of Mahalaxmi Land and Finance Company was being built on a lake area in violation of environmental norms.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the petition raised a "substantial issue" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

"District Magistrate (DM), Ghaziabad is directed to ascertain the correct position relating to the nature of the land and also the extent of construction, if any, made on the land of the lake and submit the report at least one week before the next date of hearing (on May 10)," the bench, also comprising expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said. PTI MNR MNR SK SK