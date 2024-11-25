NGT asks MCD to take action against illegal borewells in New Ashok Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take action against illegal borewells being operated in the New Ashok Nagar area.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming that some local residents illegally installed borewells on a public road and were operating them in violation of the environmental rules.

In an order passed on November 20, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "We direct the competent authority, i.e., Respondent No. 5 (MCD), to duly consider and take action on the complaint of the applicant by following due process and in accordance with the law." The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Kumar Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel disposed of the plea saying action needs to be taken within three months. PTI MNR ARI