NGT asks Noida resident to move state pollution board against society's violations

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI): The NGT has asked a Noida resident to file an appropriate complaint detailing the alleged environmental violations by his society’s builder before the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The National Green Tribnal (NGT) was hearing a plea by the resident when it further directed the state pollution control board to take remedial action after ascertaining the case's facts.

In an order dated November 26, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the resident claimed that "RG Residency" complex in Noida's sector 120 had an occupancy of over 96 per cent residential units in its 1,540 dwelling units of different specifications.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the resident alleged several green violations by the builder of the complex, including illegal borewells, no plantation in the green area, unauthorised diesel generator sets, lack of a rainwater harvesting system, absence of solar power system, improper disposal of solid waste, discharge of sewage in the open and no fire detection system.

The tribunal observed the builder was not impleaded as a party and no complaint was made to the UPPCB.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application (OA) permitting the applicant to file an appropriate and detailed complaint along with all the supporting material to the member secretary, UPPCB, which on receipt of the said complaint ascertain the correctness of the allegations made by the applicant and if the violation of any environmental norms is found take appropriate remedial action," said the NGT. PTI MNR AMK