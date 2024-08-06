NGT asks U'khand authorities to disclose responsibility in case of mishap at 4 pilgrimage centres

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Underlining that there is no carrying capacity restricting the number of pilgrims across Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the state's environment department secretary to disclose who would be held responsible in case of an accident.

The NGT was hearing a petition about the unregulated dumping of waste, including equine dung and their carcasses, along the pilgrim tracks of Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Yamunotri and Gomukh.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that according to a state government circular dated May 10, 2022, the carrying capacity of pilgrims for Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri was fixed at 16,000, 13,000, 8,000 and 5,000 respectively.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that by a circular dated April 21, 2023, the earlier circular fixing the carrying capacity was withdrawn.

"It is undisputed before the tribunal that as of today, there is no carrying capacity fixed even on an ad-hoc basis for the pilgrims on the tracks of Shri Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and there is no restriction in respect of the number of pilgrims on those tracks," the tribunal said in its order dated July 31.

It said according to the state government's counsel, one year would be required to get a report about the carrying capacity at the four pilgrimage sites and in this background, the petitioner's counsel had argued that the unregulated number of pilgrims could result in a mishap and someone must take its responsibility.

"In these circumstances, we direct the (state's) secretary, environment department to appear through virtual mode on the next date of hearing (September 12) and disclose his stand in respect of the submission of the counsel for the applicant about any untimely mishap in the absence of a carrying capacity and how the loss in such a case would be compensated and who will be held responsible for it," the NGT said. PTI MNR RC