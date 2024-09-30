NGT asks UP state authorities to remove water hyacinth from Dhanauri wetlands

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities concerned to remove the invasive species of water hyacinth from Uttar Pradesh’s Dhanauri wetlands.

The green body was hearing a plea regarding the declaration of the wetland in Dhanauari village in the state’s Dankaur block of Gautam Buddha Nagar as a Ramsar site.

In its order passed on September 25, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, noted the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel advocate Akash Vashishtha that the wetlands were "seriously suffering" due to water hyacinth.

"State authorities are directed to do the needful in this regard," directed the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.

During the proceedings, Vashishtha also informed the tribunal that the proposal for declaring Dhanauri wetlands as a Ramsar site had been prepared, but it was yet to be forwarded by the state’s principal chief conservator of forest to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

To this, the tribunal said, "Counsel for the state of UP will obtain instructions and be ready on this aspect." The matter has been posted on January 7 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RHL