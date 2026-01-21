NGT chairperson inaugurates child play area in Kolkata's eastern zonal bench

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Wednesday inaugurated a child play area inside the eastern zonal bench premises in Kolkata, a release said.

This was the first-ever dedicated play area across NGT's various regional benches, it said.

According to the statement, "The initiative underscores NGT's commitment towards inclusive, gender-sensitive and humane institutional practices. The child play area aligns with the Palna Scheme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and is in compliance with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 (as amended), as well as the directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding child care facilities for working women." It said the special area, designed for children aged 3-10 years, provided a safe, hygienic and child-friendly environment, equipped with educational and recreational materials.

"The facility aims to support the well-being of employees and their families and promote a healthy work life balance," the statement said.